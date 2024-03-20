He Brought His Baby To A Super Bowl Party, But His Friend Who Hosted Wasn’t Cool With It
by Matthew Gilligan
Babies at a Super Bowl party?
Okay in my book!
As long as someone is keeping an eye on them AND they stay out of my Buffalo chicken ranch dip…
But this story’s not about me…
Read what this guy had to say and see what you think.
AITA for assuming my baby could come to a Super Bowl party?
Wife and I (late 20’s) got invited to a Super Bowl party yesterday.
Never assume anything!
We have a 15 month old. I assumed with the invite our kid was invited too.
It was a text invite saying this is happening at this time and this place. No other details.
In my history of going to Super Bowl parties they’ve always been family friendly.
So I didn’t think twice about bringing my kids to my buddies house.
We are on the West Coast and its over by 8.
So it’s a day thing and not really a late night.
Oops!
Apparently, my kid was not invited and my buddy who hosted wasn’t happy he was brought over.
We had a discussion that turned into an argument and we left.
He never mentioned no kids.
But AITA for assuming he could come?
Hey… if they didn’t say anything… fair game!
