Her Bridesmaid Ruined Her Bachelorette Party With Sad News, So She Kicked Her Out Of The Wedding Party
There is no doubt that weddings make people act more than a little bit crazy – and usually not in a good way.
Sadly, this story – and probably a ton of others – prove that some friendships are sacrificed on the altar of the “perfect” wedding experience.
OP has a friend who spilled a big, sad secret at her bachelorette party.
I’m getting married in 3 weeks, and I just had my bachelorette over Easter weekend.
During a quiet moment one of my bridesmaids took me aside and told me that about three months ago she was diagnosed with fetal alcohol syndrome.
Obviously I asked her what that meant for her and she started crying because she feels differently about her relationship with her mother.
We met in elementary school and she’s always had a learning disability, but she didn’t know that there was a preventable cause.
My other bridesmaids noticed her crying, and the evening ended up being about her.
It ruined the mood and the night – and most importantly, OP’s one chance (possibly) at being the bachelorette.
We skipped out on going to a bar in the limo I had hired because she was upset. I thought about it all today and ended up emailing her to tell her that she took away an important moment from my life.
I feel bad about this happening to her, but even though she didn’t always know it’s been going on for her whole life.
If this was a recent thing she found out about or it was some kind of deadly disease I would feel differently, but she was sitting on this for months before bringing it up at an event that was supposed to be special to me.
You only get one bachelorette and mine was totally overshadowed.
So, she demoted the other woman from bridesmaid to mere guest.
I felt really hurt that she did that, and told her that I didn’t want to have her in my wedding if that’s how she’s going to treat me at a time where the focus was supposed to be something good in my life instead of something sad in hers.
She could have waited a few more weeks until after the wedding if she wanted to have this conversation.
She’s still invited to the wedding but I don’t want her to be a bridesmaid after this.
Some of her friends think she went too far.
I was just texting my cousin (my maid of honour) and she disagreed with me doing this.
She said that it sucked that we didn’t go to the bar, but this other friend has already paid for her dress so I should just let her stay.
My fiancé supports my choice, but I wanted another opinion. AITA?
What does Reddit think? Let’s find out!
The top comment says they both made mistakes.
This person also agrees there is a time and a place for everything.
And this commenter thinks though the friend was wrong, OP reacted badly.
Others think maybe we don’t have enough information.
After all, two things can always be true.
Hopefully this won’t ruin their lifelong friendship.
That would be a real shame.
