Husband Only Worries About Himself For Dinner, So When His Wife Wants Some Of His Food… He Ends Up Hungry And Punished
by Addison Sartino
Age old battle of stay at home mom vs work in office dad.
This man took to Reddit to share his story.
I’m sitting here half annoyed half confused how to feel. Here is my situation:
My wife did not work today. She has been hanging with the kids all day.
After work, the husband went to exercise.
I got home from work at 530 and did a turn and burn to jujitsu class.
Dinner was not discussed but since I was getting home at 830 from I assumed I was on my own for dinner.
Once he returns home, he makes himself dinner.
I get back at 830 absolutely starving and exhausted. I had been planning my dinner all day: poor man’s sushi (it’s just canned tuna, rice wrapped in seaweed).
I write down everything I eat in a food log and had planned this dinner in advance. I had the exact amount of rice and only two sheets of seaweed.
As he gets ready to eat, the wife is taking care of the kids.
I get home and my wife and kids are in the bathroom taking a bath so I get to work on my sushi. I have the entire thing written down and I’m ready to feast.
I’m giddy with excitement sitting down at the table. All the sudden my wife comes out and into the kitchen and says “can I have half of that? Me and the kids went out for a late lunch and I haven’t eaten.”
The husband does not want to share his food.
I pause. Obviously not happy with this news.
I don’t want to share but I also acknowledge that hogging down all the food would be selfish.
So she notices the pause and goes “fine, I guess I’ll just figure something out” in a pissy tone.
I go “no no no we can split it.” And give her half.
The wife is upset with the husband.
I go on to explain my situation but I don’t think she cared. She was annoyed that I even paused.
Now I only had half my dinner and am still hungry.
The husband is having an internal dilemma.
I can’t imagine asking for half of someone’s food as they are just sitting down to eat. But I also can’t imagine not sharing it.
I can’t decide how to feel.
Reddit users were not happy with the writer on this one, but it was really one sentence that got him the guilty verdict.
One person had a kind approach, telling him to try to see it from his wife’s perspective.
Another reader had a shorter fuse with the writer for implying that staying home with the kids is easy.
This person managed to fall somewhere between the two other comments.
830 is pretty late for everybody to be eating.
She really could have cut him some slack.
