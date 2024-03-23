‘I think I’ve just been gaslit.’ – Papa Johns Customer Gets Some Awful Boneless Wings, But When She Brings It To Their Attention They Deny Her Complaint
by Ashley Ashbee
Sometimes a picture on a menu makes my mouth water. I get so mad if the actual meal doesn’t look the same, especially if I’m really hungry or the order was expensive.
Here’s what happened to TikToker @wowthatsrandomofficial when she reached out to a restaurant about her order.
Her order looked like this on their menu.
And this is what her order looked like in real life.
So she wrote to Papa Johns on social media. This is her complaint and their response.
She seems to have a good sense of humor about Papa Johns’ response. I’m not sure I would!
Here’s the full video.
@wowthatsrandomofficial
@Papa Johns #fail #wings #papajohns #thiscantbereal #fyp #fypシ #gaslighting
Let’s check out the comments to see how people would take this.
This person sees dollar signs.
This commenter thinks employees should take pride in their work.
This comment made me laugh because it’s true.
Not sure this advice would improve the quality.
There’s an update!
A discount and a personal apology is nice, but it wouldn’t be enough to make me think Papa Johns will be better for the next order.
False advertising is never okay, but I’m not sure I’d care enough to make a video or complain about it.
