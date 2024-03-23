March 22, 2024 at 10:39 pm

‘I think I’ve just been gaslit.’ – Papa Johns Customer Gets Some Awful Boneless Wings, But When She Brings It To Their Attention They Deny Her Complaint

by Ashley Ashbee

Source: TikTok/@wowthatsrandomofficial

Sometimes a picture on a menu makes my mouth water. I get so mad if the actual meal doesn’t look the same, especially if I’m really hungry or the order was expensive.

Here’s what happened to TikToker @wowthatsrandomofficial when she reached out to a restaurant about her order.

Her order looked like this on their menu.

Source: TikTok/@wowthatsrandomofficial

And this is what her order looked like in real life.

Source: TikTok/@wowthatsrandomofficial

So she wrote to Papa Johns on social media. This is her complaint and their response.

Source: TikTok/@wowthatsrandomofficial

She seems to have a good sense of humor about Papa Johns’ response. I’m not sure I would!

Here’s the full video.

@wowthatsrandomofficial

@Papa Johns #fail #wings #papajohns #thiscantbereal #fyp #fypシ #gaslighting

♬ original sound – WowThatsRandom

Let’s check out the comments to see how people would take this.

This person sees dollar signs.

Source: TikTok/@wowthatsrandomofficial

This commenter thinks employees should take pride in their work.

Source: TikTok/@wowthatsrandomofficial

This comment made me laugh because it’s true.

Source: TikTok/@wowthatsrandomofficial

Not sure this advice would improve the quality.

Source: TikTok/@wowthatsrandomofficial

There’s an update!

A discount and a personal apology is nice, but it wouldn’t be enough to make me think Papa Johns will be better for the next order.

Source: TikTok/@wowthatsrandomofficial

False advertising is never okay, but I’m not sure I’d care enough to make a video or complain about it.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter