Mom Asks Why All Of Her Children Dislike One Sister, And They Reveal It’s Because Of How Much They Spent To Send Her To College
by Ryan McCarthy
It’s only natural for siblings to get in arguments with each other, it’s bound to happen with people you see everyday of your life.
There are a thousand different things siblings can find to argue over, with the classics being chores, who decides what’s on the TV, or who gets the shower first.
But more than anything else, siblings argue over unfair treatment.
“You only had to do this many chores, but I had to do this many!” Or “You got the car for longer than I did!”
But this user’s story takes that to the extreme, when she revealed to her Mother that the reason her siblings didn’t like her stepsister is because they had paid so much money for her to go to College!
Check it out!
AITA for reminding my parents that my stepsister ruined our family’s future?
I grew up in a big blended family where we all consider ourselves siblings and I consider my stepmom my mom.
All of us kids are close except for one: my stepsister Liana.
My parents think it’s just because she didn’t grow up with the rest of us but that it’s fine, and it’s not.
Yes, by the time she came to live with us, she was almost 18, but it’s not because of that. It’s because she cost the rest of us our futures.
See, when she came to live with us, she had been “independently” home schooled.
But OP’s family soon learned that Liana’s homeschooling wasn’t exactly top-notch.
She was said to be very smart, but testing revealed that she only had about a 9th grade education and no transferable credits.
Neither our school or the public school were willing to place her above 9th grade. Since she was only about a month from turning 18.
This would mean she would be in high school until her 21st birthday and would more likely than not have to drop out anyway.
The only other option was to have her get a GED.
But certain circumstances made it so that Liana really needed to graduate on time.
They were devastated, especially because she had an offer from family friends to get her into and through college if she did a specific program that she DID have advanced education in.
If she didn’t graduate that year, they would question how bad it was and likely rescind the offer. The only other option was for her to get a GED.
But this would force the family friend to rescind the offer even if they still wanted to help, because she could never get accepted with a GED.
My parents worried over this, until someone they knew who was the admin of another private school offered to help out.
But this help, as all help usually does, came at a price. A HIGH price.
They offered to enroll her as a senior and she could spend the year “catching up”.
Provided they saw it in their hearts to give a donation, of course. ~100k later, she “graduated” from an accredited high school and moved on to college.
My family is just normal middle class, so paying that meant that the rest of us had to take out massive student loans, and my youngest siblings even had to switch to public school.
My older brother got some help before this, but there wasn’t a dime for the rest of us.
My parents justify it by saying it was their job to give all of their kids as close to an equal start to their lives as possible, and this was the only option to do that for her.
But this change in financial situation left OP and her siblings with a lot of resentment towards Liana.
My mom asked why we all have strained relationships with Liana.
It finally came out that truthfully, we resent her for the huge financial load on us and the entire family that she caused.
It’s been 10 years and she’s never even tried to apologize or make amends, and it’s grating.
Now my father says that mom has fallen into a depression because “nobody loves Liana but her” and that we “weren’t a family despite everything she’s ever done”.
We are a family, just not with Liana. Are we really in the wrong?
This is an unfortunate situation to be sure, but how is any of it Liana’s fault?
Did she ask to be homeschooled? Did she even ask for them to make the donation for her degree?
Sounds like OP has some serious anger that was unfortunately misplaced onto her younger sister.
Reddit was quick to give OP a reality check.
Many pointed out that divided among at least four kids, 100k is barely enough to cover a year of American college.
And this commenter asked if OP’s parents were supposed to just throw Liana to the wolves because she had been badly homeschooled.
This user said the real person OP should be furious with is whoever scammed Liana out of an education.
And finally, this user said OP hadn’t even factored in how much their parents had already spent on each of their private educations.
You’re not entitled to your parents’ money, folks!
Just because they had to use it for something doesn’t mean you were cheated out of it.
