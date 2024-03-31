Mom Shuts Son Down When He Tries to Warn Her, So He Lets Her Fill Her Car With Diesel
by Addison Sartino
Ahh, the classic parenting move of “cause I said so.”
This guy took to Reddit to share his story.
So I was 15. Mom was trying to teach me how to pump gas. Why? I don’t know.
I had been pumping gas since I was 8 for grandma.
Mom tries to bond over pumping gas.
I guess she had not spent any quality time with me in a while. But I was quiet and just went with the flow.
Mom gave me specific instructions. They were wrong.
The son tried to correct her.
I tried to ask a question. But she said do as I’m told.
“Okay,” I said.
The boy played dumb as to not get in trouble.
After I put in two gallons of fuel in I ask, “when did we get a DIESEL truck?”
She tells me stop!
The silence was loud.
I was told to get back in the truck. Nothing was said to me about the incident.
I did try to warn her and that’s what you get when you want kids to do as they are told without question .
By the way, 2 gallons in a big tank just makes the truck run ruff.
Reddit users were ultimately confused as most readers were from the US or Canada.
This person asked how it was even possible for that to happen.
Another reader also pointed to the cultural difference.
And this person simply went straight for the mom’s snippiness.
Safe to say she learned her lesson that day!
If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.