Stay-At-Home Mom Complains That Her Husband Isn’t Doing Enough Chores, But Her Friend Thinks She Has It Pretty Good And Is Being Ungrateful

AITA for telling my friend she is ungrateful about being a stay at home mom?
“The other day, I went to lunch with 4 mom friends of mine. I’m a SAHM and so is one of the other moms. Of the other other three, one works part-time and the other two full-time.
One of the moms that works full-time mentioned about how they had started to pay for a cleaner to come in every other week. They both work full-time and have two kids and were finding they couldn’t keep up with all the chores.
The other SAHM was agreeing with her about finding it difficult to keep the house clean when her husband does only a few chores inside the house.
She told us her husband’s main jobs are cooking dinner, cleaning the bathrooms, and looking after the yard.
She spoke up.
In my opinion that’s a more than fair distribution of chores considering her husband works full-time.
They have one child (10F) and no pets. I mentioned to her that it actually sounded pretty fair and that my husband has zero cleaning chores and mostly only cooks on the weekends if he wants.
I told her as he works full-time to provide for our family, I consider it my job to do the majority of the household chores. This isn’t gender related in my opinion, if we both worked I would agree about splitting chores equally or if I worked and he didn’t I would be expecting him to do the majority of the housework.
I have five children, the youngest two aren’t in school and I’m a carer for my husband’s grandmother yet still it’s easy to set aside a couple hours a day for household chores.
Her friend wasn’t having it.
She strongly disagreed with me and she thinks her husband should be doing more and told me couples should split housework equally.
I told her that I think she’s being ungrateful to her husband who allows her to be a SAHM even now their child is older.
I asked her what she does all day if she expects him to do half the chores and that she just wants an excuse to be lazy.
In the end lunch was ruined, she called me anti-feminist and an *******. Two of our friends took her side telling me off for judging her(?).
AITA here? I feel like I was pointing out the obvious.”
Here’s what Reddit users had to say.
This person said she’s being judgmental.
Another Reddit user said she could’ve been nicer about it.
One person made a good point.
This individual said she acted like an *******.
