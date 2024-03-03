Student Was Supposed To Rap Battle A Guy Who’s Crushing On His Girlfriend. So He Tried To Fake Being Sick, But His Parents Are Calling Him Out.
Oh man, this sounds like my worst nightmare…
Public speaking is definitely not my thing, but a public rap battle?
Hell no!
So I can sympathize with this youngster…but others don’t feel the same way I do.
Was he wrong for what he did?
Let’s see what’s going on here…
AITA for faking being sick so I don’t have to participate in a rap battle in Spanish class?
“Our school is doing an around the world week celebration, monday was Africa, Tuesday Europe, and today wednesday is Latin America.
We have few classes and everyone got assigned places to research, do presentations, bring items, people who have family/friends from these countries come to celebrate etc.
This doesn’t sound good…
Our Spanish teacher has gone all out on this stuff and decided to show us off by having us do a rap battle on stage in front of the entire school. Apparently there’s some **** in Argentina or Chile or whatever called Urban Roosters and Latin Americans have rap battles against each other.
We speak Spanish at an intermediate level, like we can understand kids tv shows and have basic conversations but I cannot engage in a rap battle in any language but especially Spanish.
It gets worse…
To make matters worse, my Spanish teacher assigned my opponent to be Miguel, a Mexican, like actually born and lived half his life in Mexico. (for some reason he’s allowed to take Spanish class, lazy dude choose not to take French, Italian or German).
Miguel doesn’t like me because I’m dating a girl he has a crush on and he always tries to “expose” me whatever that means.
He usually starts arguments and makes himself look dumb but now that this is going to be in Spanish this is going to be bad.
Also, I don’t like rap music. I just can’t stand this **** and I know this **** is going to be filmed and end up in a cringe compilation or something.
Teacher said this is mandatory, we can’t refuse.
I tried and she kept saying no.
I told my parents about this and they said this is not a valid excuse to skip school. It’s now 5 am and I told them I’m sick.
My mom said I’m faking it and I told her I feel like **** and I forced myself to throw up. She was really busy trying to get my little siblings to get ready and my little sister was being a brat (thanks) and wouldn’t take off her pajamas so she just said **** it and let me stay in.
He’s in a bit of a pickle…
She left and said “you can’t skip school because you don’t like whats going on, if you’re not actually sick, you need to grow up”.
My dad texted me and said “i’m pretty sure you’re faking, stop being a *****”
That got me thinking, maybe I am a coward and should have just dealt with it.
I’ll update the post and explain what happened.”
