Woman Explains How Involuntary Increases On Credit Limits Are Actually Extremely Predatory. – ‘They act like they just did you a service.’
by Ryan McCarthy
Credit cards can either be your best friend or your worst enemy.
For the financial wizards, they’ve figured out how to optimize the credit utilization and limits to the point where they’re basically making money!
For the rest of us, we’ve just ordered another life size twilight body pillow and put it on our credit card.
But user @brit_reynolds went to TikTok after Chase increased her credit limit without her approval, which she says was extremely predatory considering her history with debt.
Check it out!
Britt, who regularly makes budgeting content on her account, starts her video with what seems like good news. “I literally cannot make this up, Chase just increased my credit limit again.”
But despite what you might expect, Britt is furious about the over 3,000 dollar increase, which brings her overall limit to $43,000.
“This is so predatory, because they act like they just did you a service. They’re like oh my god, you have so much extra money.”
The message chase sent her tells her “This means you have more purchasing power when planning your next vacation or making home improvements. This is our way of saying thank you for being a valued member.”
Brittany isn’t buying it though, saying it is completely unecessary for anyone to have a 26,700 dollar credit limit, let alone $43,000+.
Part of the reason for her anger is her ongoing process of paying off her credit card debt, “I’ve been paying off my credit card for the past like six months now. I’ve gone from 36,000 to 18,000.”
Brit says that the credit card companies see that she’s paying off her debt, and are missing the money they used to be making off of her!
“Wait a second, come back! You were paying us so much interest and now it’s going down! Last year they made 5,000 from me on interest, this year they’re not gonna make anything near that.”
Very sneaky of Chase to phrase it like a reward when they were really trying to get Brit back into the palm of their hand!
“People always ask me why my limit is so high, and its because I was maxing out my cards and making my payments on time. They were like I can see her habits, if we gave her more limit than we could make a lot of money off of her!”
She asserted that companies like Chase love people who are in debt, because that’s where they make the most money!
They’d rather her put herself back in debt and pay their bills than her be in a good financial situation! Sheesh!
Check out her warning for yourself.
@brit_reynolds
CREDIT CARD COMPANIES ARE NOT ON YOUR SIDE #debtpayoff #debtfreejourney #creditcarddebt #creditcard #greenscreen
TikTok was shocked at their practices, but some still couldn’t understand why she was upset.
This user said the silver lining was that it would help increase her credit score.
And this user was just as surprised as she was at their limit increase!
Many thought this just proved Credit companies are not your friends!
And finally, many commenters were shocked Chase could raise the limit at all without your approval!
And this guys, is why I take the Ron Swanson approach and bury all my gold in my front yard.
Just kidding. No I don’t.
If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.