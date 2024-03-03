You Can Get Roku Sticks And Wi-Fi Hotspots Through Your Library And This Woman Is Raving About Their Services
by Matthew Gilligan
Free is good!
And free streaming services are REALLY good…so y’all better listen up!
A TikTokker shared a video and talked to viewers about how she takes full advantage of the many services at her local library.
The woman told viewers, “You guys are lame, libraries are cool. Haven’t paid for Wi-Fi in three years. Why? My local library gives out Wi-Fi hotspots, not only that, they give out Roku sticks, so I haven’t paid for HBO Max and Netflix in God knows how long.”
She added, “So then you could go to library, watch a movie and have a great time. Also register for a library card because even when you register for one, and get the card that’s helping fund libraries. Some libraries have you know, like cooking classes, video games, DVDs, it’s not just about the books.”
I’m with her on this one!
Check out the video.
@littalpunk
I WILL NEVER STOP HYPING LIBRARIES!!!!!! #library #librarytiktok #mychalthelibrarian chicago@
Now let’s see how people reacted to this video.
One viewer nailed it.
This TikTokker loves the printer access.
And one viewer is a huge fan of their library.
Good to know!
Thanks for the tip!
