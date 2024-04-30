April 29, 2024 at 10:28 pm

Tesla Driver Parked Near A Charging Station Thoughtlessly Blocked Access To A Nearby Handicapped Spot

by Matthew Gilligan

This story hits on a couple of different things that get people annoyed…

Electric vehicles AND people taking handicapped parking spots that don’t belong to them!

A man posted a video showing a woman in a wheelchair who couldn’t get into her car because she was blocked by a Tesla.

The driver apparently thought it would be okay to park their car there to use an electric vehicle charger.

The man said, “I 100% think you have a right to complain because that’s your vehicle in a handicap spot, this is a Tesla parked in a non-Tesla or any parking spot.”

The man continued his tirade and said, “This is some ******** bro, you just screwed a handicapped person from getting into their vehicle so you could charge your Tesla when I know there’s probably more and ample places you could’ve done it.”

He added, “Do better. This is Minnesota, not nice.”

Check out the video.

Here’s how people reacted.

One viewer shared some advice.

Another person offered an additional tip.

And one person educated some viewers.

I hope that person got a hefty ticket!

What a jerk!

Categories: STORIES
