Snowmobile Drivers Wanted To Cut Through His Property But He Said No. So When They Did It Anyway He Built A Snowmobile-Wrecking Fence.

Everyone likes to be neighborly when they can, but sometimes you have to put your foot down in order to protect your property.

You expect grown adults to respect your “no,” but when they don’t, sometimes you have to take matters into your own hands.

This person’s neighbors wanted to snowmobile across his property, and when they didn’t accept his no, he refortified the fence instead.

Check out the whole satisfying tale!

Destroyed property and revenge Years ago, I (now 48m) used to live in far upstate NY. During the winter snowmobiles grace the frozen landscape. My place was situated in a small town with a fairly good sized yard. During the previous summer I had done a ton of landscaping ($30k worth) with a nice fence running the length of the property. During the winter it had snowed significantly which left all of 3 feet of the fence (black against white) visible from the snow drifts.

When the neighbors asked to cut through his lawn on their snowmobiles, he pointed out the fence.

One day I was approached by some people out on their snowmobiles if it was possible to cut thru my lawn. I aptly replied by point out the fence and explaining it runs all the way around my place and there are no access points except for my driveway. They went on their way afterwards. About a week later the snow had come again but didn’t leave any drifts.

Later, one of the neighbors called to say his fence had been demolished by some snowmobiles.

I was at work and got a call from one of my neighbors telling me my fence was destroyed near the back and there were tracks from snowmobiles. When I got home later that day I inspected the fence and sure enough it was true. Needless to say over the course of the winter, more tracks kept showing up on my property.

So, he put in a new, stronger fence.

So the following summer I invested into a better fence consisting of re-enforced concrete to look like wooden fence.

Carnage ensued.

After the first snowfall and the next day of work I came home to a wrecker in my driveway picking up 6 snowmobiles that were totalled and plenty of sheriff’s asking the riders why they had chosen to ride thru a privately owned property. They told the officers I gave them permission, to which I replied by pointing out the no trespassing sign I had on the front of the fence. They all recieved tickets and their snowmobiles were confiscated.

They can’t say he didn’t warn them.

