Taco Bell Customer Shared The Hilariously Awful Order He Received. – ‘How do you mess up this bad?’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@lilhtes

What is this monstrosity?!?!

Have you ever received a food order and when you finally went to dig in, you realized that your meal was a total **** show?

I’m sure you’ve been there…

It happened to a man who shared a story on TikTok about what happened when he ordered food from Taco Bell.

Source: TikTok/@lilhtes

The man showed off what can only be described as a complete disaster and asked, “Yo bro how do you mess up this bad?”

Source: TikTok/@lilhtes

He described the failure and said, “They put it on the outside of the taco.”

The man was clearly exasperated and he said, “Bro, there’s no way.”

Indeed…

Source: TikTok/@lilhtes

Take a look at the video.

@lilhtes

Who let bro cook #tacobell #messup #fyp

♬ original sound – lilhtes

Check out how TikTokkers reacted.

This person offered some advice…

Source: TikTok/@lilhtes

Another individual spoke up.

Source: TikTok/@lilhtes

And one TikTokker chimed in.

Source: TikTok/@lilhtes

Come on, Taco Bell!

Get it together!

