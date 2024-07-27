Her Neighbor’s Baby Liked Banging On Pots And Pans, So When She Couldn’t Take It Anymore She Decided To Take Up The Hobby Herself

Babies and kids like to make noise.

Like, a lot of noise.

It can be a bit much if you live with them, but if your home has a shared wall, you can assume your neighbors are overwhelmed, too.

This woman’s response was to take up pot-banging herself.

Read on to see if you think she overreacted!

Good luck to my noisy neighbors! My neighbor EVERYDAY from 7-9 pm has been making noise with pots and pans. It’s not typical housekeeping noise, but rather someone deliberately playing and banging the pots and pans. It’s so annoying. And it’s breaking my attention during my evening meetings. I’m even getting a headache.

She decided to be inspired in the middle of the night.

Well, congratulations to them! Today they have successfully managed to awake my inner crazy b. I have gotten a pan that I am hitting every 10 minutes every hour, religiously from 11pm. I’m in tech and work later into the night to meet my American colleagues. I’m sleeping at 2:30am today. And I know they start their day at about 7am. I can hear them talking right now 😂. They better be prepared for both insomnia and PTSD.

And has no plans to stop her new “therapy.”

I must say, this is very therapeutic. Every time I hit the pan, it’s almost like I’m venting out. I initially thought I’d do it just today, but now I’m realizing that my schedule is very accommodating to this type of slightly mad revenge, I’m considering extending this to the end of the week. They’re never home in the mornings anyway. I honestly do not give a hoot about their feelings at this point.

