Girlfriend Was Playing Virtual Game And Left The House A Disaster, So He Snapped At Her, Made A Bigger Mess, And Left For A Trip

I get it.

If you are the one bringing home the bacon, you’d have certain expectations about your partner who’s staying at home.

Of course, you would want them to manage and clean the house while you are out, working hard to provide for both of you.

But does it give you the right to lose your temper, be abusive, and make a bigger mess?

Violence isn’t always the answer, man. Read the full story below and let us know what you think!

AITA for purposely leaving a huge mess before I went on vacation? For some context, my girlfriend and I have been together for 5 years, and living together for 3 of them. During Covid, not long after moving in together, my girlfriend was laid off from her job. She claims EI, so her income is on the lower side.

This was how they split the expenses.

I make 6 figures, and am well established in my career. I pay for the groceries and pay for the mortgage (the house is under my name). She covers utilities as she is at home most of the time, and can’t afford to pay for much else.

OP thinks she’s not trying hard enough.

Right after she lost her job, she applied to different places, but no one was hiring, and then, after 6 months, she stopped applying. I love her and I don’t mind being the main provider, although it does bother me that I haven’t seen her even trying to apply for jobs. I have brought this up, and she gets frustrated/angry, and the conversation doesn’t last long, so I’ve stopped bringing it up.

Here’s when the problem started…

We have had an unspoken agreement. She cooks and cleans because she is home all day, and other than utilities. she doesn’t contribute anything else to the household. This brings me to the main issue: In the last few months, she has stopped cleaning. She has simultaneously started playing a virtual cleaning game, which infuriates me.

He was shocked with what he came home to!

Last week, I came home to her still in her clothes from the night before and laying in bed, playing this game. I don’t think she had even left the bedroom. Our laundry is overflowing, there is a sink full of dishes, and the floors look disgusting.

So, he snapped at her.

I lost it. I was supposed to be leaving for a 5-day work trip the next morning and had no clean clothes to pack. I screamed at her for being lazy. This is where I may be the jerk. Out of spite and partial pettiness, I dumped two of our houseplants out. I dumped out two of the trash cans and the bottles, and finally, tore apart the laundry basket to find my work clothes. I was seeing red, and I told her if she wants to play that ridiculous game instead of doing actual housework, then I’ll continue to make the house as disgusting as the virtual rooms she cleans.

He doesn’t want to apologize, and thinks he’s the jerk.

I took the clothes I thought I may need, and went to stay at a friend’s house for the night, and left for the trip in the morning. I came home yesterday to the house clean, EXCEPT for the mess I had made that night. She packed a few of her things and has decided to stay at her parents’ house for the moment until “I realize what a jerk I am.” I’m not sure I even want to apologize or if I feel sorry. So, Reddit, did I take it to far? AITA?

She’s not your maid nor your punching bag.

Grow up, dude!

