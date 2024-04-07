Her Boyfriend Dumped Her And Humiliated Her, So She Got Revenge By Getting A Poem About Him Published In A Magazine
by Matthew Gilligan
I published a poem about my ex in a literary magazine he’d been trying to get in to for years.
“We were both in high school, and at the end of the relationship he told me he was “just in it for the ***” that he “didn’t really mean any of it”, and that I obviously “just wanted him because I was horny”.
What a creep!
He then went and had a hot and heavy makeout session with my best friend and came back and told me I was “a bad kisser compared to her”.
Yeah, he was a jerk.
Well, flash back to a few months previous.
I was angry at him because he was being really hot and cold and so I wrote an angry poem about him.
The magazine he had been trying to get into had a website and would publish poems based off of popularity on the website.
He had gotten me to join a few months previous and I only had a few poems up.
I decided against posting it then because it would “be too mean”.
Not anymore!
Well after he had pulled that **** I decided I wanted a little revenge.
So I posted the poem.
And suddenly it was getting A LOT of popularity.
And I get a notification from the magazine saying they want to publish it.
So what was the first thing I did?
I have some news for you!
Messaged him that I got published in this magazine.
He got excited for me and congratulated me, until… he read the poem.
Several million people have read the poem in the magazine, and to this day, he still hasn’t gotten published.”
That’s how it’s done!
