April 8, 2024 at 2:36 pm

Hotel Guest Found Out Her $20 Room Service Meal Was Actually Food From Trader Joe’s

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@elle_pooh

I knew it!

I’ve long suspected that something fishy was going on with room service food in hotels, and now I have some proof.

A TikTokker named Elle posted a video on the social media platform and claimed that the fancy and expensive pasta dinner she ordered from room service while staying at a hotel was…wait for it…frozen food from Trader Joe’s.

Source: TikTok/@elle_pooh

Elle’s video showed the dishes being revealed in her hotel room…and then she look in the room’s refrigerator and found a bag of frozen  Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe from Trader Joe’s.

Her text overlay reads, “Thought it tasted familiar.”

Source: TikTok/@elle_pooh

Elle was charged $20 for the pasta but those frozen bags only cost $4 from the store.

Her caption reads, “When you accidentally find out your expensive room service is from Trader Joe’s.”

Busted!

Source: TikTok/@elle_pooh

Let’s take a look at the video.

@elle_pooh

When you accidentally find out your expensive room service is from Trader Joe’s 😜 #traderjoes#fyp#roomservice#luxury#dining#cacioepepe#dinner#trendingepicfail@@Fat Jewish#traderjoescacioepepe#traderjoeshaul#roomservicefood#ridiculous#hilarious

♬ Funny – Gold-Tiger

Here’s what people had to say.

One person had a similar story.

Source: TikTok/@elle_pooh

This TikTokker nailed it.

Source: TikTok/@elle_pooh

And one person said they beat them to the punch.

Source: TikTok/@elle_pooh

That’s ridiculous!

I knew it!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter