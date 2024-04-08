Hotel Guest Found Out Her $20 Room Service Meal Was Actually Food From Trader Joe’s
by Matthew Gilligan
I knew it!
I’ve long suspected that something fishy was going on with room service food in hotels, and now I have some proof.
A TikTokker named Elle posted a video on the social media platform and claimed that the fancy and expensive pasta dinner she ordered from room service while staying at a hotel was…wait for it…frozen food from Trader Joe’s.
Elle’s video showed the dishes being revealed in her hotel room…and then she look in the room’s refrigerator and found a bag of frozen Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe from Trader Joe’s.
Her text overlay reads, “Thought it tasted familiar.”
Elle was charged $20 for the pasta but those frozen bags only cost $4 from the store.
Her caption reads, “When you accidentally find out your expensive room service is from Trader Joe’s.”
Busted!
Let’s take a look at the video.
@elle_pooh
When you accidentally find out your expensive room service is from Trader Joe’s 😜 #traderjoes#fyp#roomservice#luxury#dining#cacioepepe#dinner#trendingepicfail@@Fat Jewish#traderjoescacioepepe#traderjoeshaul#roomservicefood#ridiculous#hilarious
Here’s what people had to say.
That’s ridiculous!
I knew it!
