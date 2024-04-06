Job Seeker Claims That Indeed.com Is Scamming People For Their Data And Not Turning In Job Applications To Employers
Is the job-hunting site Indeed a scam?
Well, according to a TikTok user named Maliko, it is…and folks need to be aware of what’s going on.
Maliko said that he can’t tell viewers HOW he got this information, but that it’s legit intel.
One of the things that he pointed out is how quickly some people get rejection emails, basically insinuating that the turnaround time is impossible to determine whether a person is qualified for a job.
Maliko said, “I don’t know how to explain how we’re getting scammed but just know that we are getting scammed. If you feel like Indeed is not turning applications in it’s because they’re not turning the applications in.”
He added that he thinks he knows the real reason behind all of this…
Maliko explained, “They’re taking your information and they’re selling it with the use of AI and other advertisements and stuff. So when you apply to the job and you immediately get a denial before enough time goes by to where you feel like somebody would’ve had to take the time to look at your application and look at your resume and all that stuff it’s because Indeed’s not turning the **** in.”
He also said that some companies put job openings online to give the appearance of hiring people so they can get tax breaks.
Maliko osaid, “You gotta go to the company website. And then you gotta also add the fact that a lot of these employers are listing job listings with no intention of filling them for some type of tax break or tax credit too so that’s not a good combination either it’s a terrible combination.”
Let’s take a look at the video.
Confirmation today that indeed, is INDEED Scamming you out of your employment and job placement @Indeed #scam #job #work #career #hvac #hvactechnician #fulltime #urgentlyhiring #hiring #tiktok
Maliko posted a follow-up video and gave viewers more info about what’s going on with Indeed and other job sites.
Good luck out there, fam!
