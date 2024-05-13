HOA Leaders Were Micromanagers About Their Lawn, So A Homeowner Got Revenge By Getting Permission To Plant Weeds And Invasive Plants
by Matthew Gilligan
Another day, another HOA story…
But this one has quite the ending!
Are y’all ready for this?!?!
Let’s go!
All flora must be HOA approved.
“I used to live in a suburban neighborhood.
These folks were snobby.
The houses cost a tiny bit more than the next neighborhood, so the people on the board/neighborhood volunteers thought they were better than everybody.
They did things like adding a gate, which nobody wanted, to keep out the nonexistent burglars.
If you wanted to plant anything in your yard, you needed approval.
Write it up, submit it, wait for the stamp.
They could make you tear your landscaping out if you didn’t.
Let’s see if this works…
One resident didn’t like this, and submitted a form with all the plants they requested to cultivate.
It was a long list of the specific names (the Latin names) of a bunch of weeds and invasive species.
It was approved.”
HOA folks are nuts…
Just sayin’!
