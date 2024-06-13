A Classmate Kept Catcalling Her When She Walked By His Store, So She Gave Him The Attention He Wanted By Paying With Pennies
As a teenage boy, it can be difficult to interact with girls, even in the best of circumstances.
Unfortunately, that leads many young men to make bad (and downright annoying) decisions all the time.
In an ideal world, the boy would get called out quickly so he could stop the behavior, but that doesn’t always happen.
In some situations, such as the one in this story, it takes a little petty revenge to get the point across.
Take a look, I’m sure you’ll enjoy it as much as I did.
So Canada got rid of the penny many years ago and I know people celebrate that fact but personally I morn the loss of a chance for petty revenge for future generations.
So, back in the early 2000s when I was a teenager I lived a few blocks away from a local ice cream place and heck yes ice cream should have been a daily enjoyable treat.
Only I had one problem, that problem being my only path to said ice cream took me past the local gas station.
Of course, there is going to be ‘that guy’ who has to ruin things.
And the male gas jockey whom I also attended high school with seemed hellbent on perfecting his cat calling skills every time I walked past.
I mean most of us might wonder about the total lack of common sense and brain cells required to catcalls someone from your place of employment. But well teenager aren’t that smart. So of course after having a nice thing ruined quite regularly for awhile I decided I needed some revenge. And I got plotting.
This girl is smart. Rather than getting upset, she starts plotting revenge.
So I decided my course of action would be to subject him to pennies. As many pennies as I could collect. He wanted my attention and he was going to get it. I went around school trading nickels dimes and quarter for pennies I happily asked anyone and everyone if they had pennies they wanted gone.
I had my friends hunting down that annoying and often discarded bit of change for me from anyone they could. And in less then a week I had collected $2 in pennies, 200 shiny bits of copper glinting with revenge.
So after another trip for ice cream was once again ruined I threw those pennies into my pockets and headed to the gas station. Wanna feel inflation? I could buy a pack of skittles and a Gatorade for exactly $2.
So in I went with my pennies clinking in my pockets, grabbed what I needed and waited letting just enough people ahead of me so that I could be rung up by my target.
Yes, we all know where this story is going, but love to read it anyway!
The look on his face as I started dumping fistful after fistful of pennies lose on his counter. He of course tried to refuse it as an unreasonable amount of change.
But I started quoting back all the crap he had been yelling at me every time I had walked past, and asked him if he didn’t appreciate my full attention now that I was done ignoring him.
Also, because I was a very petty brat, didn’t just let him get on counting. Nope, I would toss out totally random numbers to confuse him. Because he wasn’t smart enough to make piles of 10 cents.
When I finally left that gas station I told him if I heard anymore cat calling out of him I would be returning with $5 in pennies.
Also because I’m sure people will ask why I didn’t tell me parents. My mother was dealing with health issues (we thought she might have had cancer at the time) and so I didn’t feel like she needed my problems, so I didn’t ask her for help.
The best cases of petty revenge are when there is nothing the other party can do about it.
Great job OP. Hopefully, your nemesis learned his lesson and started respecting women more.
