Car Dealer Backed Out Of A Verbal Agreement, So This Guy Spread The Word About Him And Backed Out Of Another Deal Years Later
by Ashley Ashbee
It’s a cardinal rule of sales: do not screw over a customer or prospect because they’ll talk and you’ll lose out.
For some reason, a lot of sales people haven’t gotten this memo.
OP made sure that this guy did.
Go back on your word for a £100 promise? Lose a £40k sale.
I was looking to buy a new car, something a bit faster and more fitting for my love of driving. I fell in love with a Fiesta ST2 at a small local dealership.
I arranged a test drive during my lunch break that week. A warning popped up on the dash saying “Type pressure sensors not installed”.
He said it would be sorted by the time I bought the car.
It wasn’t.
The dealer claims he never agreed to that and it’s only £100 to get them installed.
He gave me the contact details for a local garage. He only said he’d get them installed verbally so I didn’t have any proof. I was *******.
Then OP spread word of mouth like wildfire.
Over the next 4 years I loved the car, got the sensors installed and told everybody that story and to stay clear of him as he’s a liar and generally doesn’t treat you well after he’s got your money.
I ended up back at that dealership 4 years later because they were the only dealer I could find that sold the new car I wanted.
Went on the test drive, had a good time but wasn’t 100% sold.
Then he gave feedback with a side of revenge.
He asked me what I thought and I lied and said that I loved it, apart from the silver trim on the front.
He said he could get that changed if I’d agree to the sale today.
I couldn’t hide the massive grin on my face when I said “No, thank you, I’ve heard that one before from you and that turned out to be a lie.”
I left without buying the car – despite his best efforts trying to cut me a deal as an apology. I didn’t want to give this guy my money.
I went to another dealership and Ended up buying a brand new A35 which I’ve still got to this day and absolutely love.
Check out what the commenters are saying.
Wise words. Why do so many people not understand this?
True and it’s sad. I bet this guy preys on seniors.
Take THAT! Then laugh maniacally as you drive off.
Do the high commissions attract slime balls or what?
I don’t know this fable, but I like it and want it on a t-shirt.
Will the dealer learn from this? I sincerely doubt it.
