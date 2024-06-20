A Change In Parking Spots Bothers A Couples’ Very Particular Neighbor, So They Decide To Prank Him By Parking In The Most Absurd Way Possible

There are some people who need things done in a very particular way. For example, my one relative has a very specific way they load the dishwasher.

And don’t get me started on my boyfriend, who after three years together, has never once let me sleep on the left side of his bed.

Honestly, that one I kinda get, but don’t tell him that. I need to know the mysteries of the left side of the bed!

But when this user’s and her husband didn’t park in their normal spots in their driveway, it seriously bothered their scary neighbor, so they decided to really mess with him in a hilarious prank!

Check it out!

Don’t park like that again. We have a two car garage but it’s full of stuff so we park in the driveway. My husband always parks his truck on the right and I park my car on the left. No reason, just habit. Anyway, one day (for reasons I forget) hubby parks on the left side, so when I get home I just put my car on the right. Our neighbor across the street (we’ll call him Fang) was a big and dangerous-looking kind of guy, an amply tattooed member of a notorious motorcycle club. But really not a trouble maker, and we were on good terms with him because better good than bad, right? Actually, he was a good neighborhood watch because he had no qualms about marching up to anyone or anything out of place and calling it out.

But Fang was seriously shaken from OP and her husband’s deviation from the parking norms…

Fang must have been the sort who likes things predictable and orderly. He came over and told hubby that it really messed him up to see our cars parked like that, and perhaps we shouldn’t park like that again. So, late that night / early morning we crept outside and moved the cars.

Unfortunately for Fang, OP and her husband had no intentions of parking the way he had grown accustomed to…

It took a bit of maneuvering but we had time and motivation to get the cars repositioned in the drive… Sideways. Facing in opposite directions. All was quiet the next morning. We opened the door and found a photograph (remember those?) on our doorstep, taken with an instant camera (remember those??). It was a picture of Fang aiming a shotgun (Texas) at hubby’s truck. In the end, we all had a good laugh about it and no one was harmed in the making of this film.

OP and Fang must have had a REALLY friendly relationship, because if I would have woken up to that picture, there’s a strong possibility the police would be called!

Reddit loved OP’s prank on this extremely scary man, who they imagined to look like someone out of a cartoon!

This user came to educate all of us on the important difference between a “motorcycle gang” and “motorcycle club.”

Finally, this user seems to be more my speed, and said Fang sounded like he needed a visit from the authorities.

Who knew your parking patterns could bother your neighbors that much!

