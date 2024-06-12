Train Passenger Put His Sweaty, Bare Feet On The Seat, So They Figured Disappearing A Shoe Would Teach Him A Lesson
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’re NOT a foot person, this story is gonna make you SICK.
Because it’s pretty nasty!
Check out what happened when a train passenger got fed up with a rude passenger.
Put your sweaty feet on the train seats? Of course we’re gonna move your shoe away!
“I just got off the train with my boyfriend.
There were two rows of two seats facing each other in front of our regular single row.
The bloke was sleeping with his feet on the seat in front of him and had put his shoes on the ground.
Mind you, it’s warm around here and sweaty feet are basically present on everyone.
His girlfriend was busy with her phone.
Carefully move the shoe we could reach away using our own feet and pull it toward us.
Then kick it back behind our seats underneath the luggage rack.
When the last station was announced, we left our seats and when he woke up, we heard him say “Where’s my shoe??“.
That single moment of panic was so worth it.
Don’t put your sweaty feet in trains seats, people.”
When did manners go down the drain?!?!
Not everyone enjoys feet, y’all.
