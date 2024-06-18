Mechanic Talked About How He Could Tell A Customer’s New Chevy Was A Total Lemon

I always feel bad for people who spend their hard-earned money on a car and soon find out that they bought a vehicle with all kinds of issues.

It’s the worst!

In this TikTok video, a mechanic tinkered with a car and showed viewers how he found out a woman bought a lemon of a car without realizing it.

He checked the codes and said, “Just a generic engine misfire detected. Doesn’t tell me which specific cylinder. It just says misfire detected. That’s fine. I can still work with it. Let’s go under the bonnet/hood and see what we find.”

He then added, “So there is a greater difference between cylinder number one and the other three cylinders. So I’m going to check the compression on cylinder number one first.”

He then got down to business checking the car’s PSI level.

He explained, “There was an improvement, meaning that the majority of the problem is with the piston and the piston rings or the block. It’s in the lower end of the engine, not the top of the engine. So, have to now deliver the bad news that this thing is a lemon.”

He did some more tinkering around and said, “I see they put new coils, and new plugs, and everything, trying to fix the problem, and they knew that it didn’t fix it.”

He ended the video by saying, “It will probably run like this another five, six, seven, eight years. Like that. Poorly, but you know it should run better.”

Check out what he had to say.

And this is how TikTokkers reacted.

One viewer was impressed.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTok user didn’t hold back…

There’s nothing worse than getting suckered into buying a LEMON.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!