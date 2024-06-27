Assistant Manager Accuses This Customer Of Stealing, So Without Hesitation The Customer Approached Executives With A Counter Complaint

Some people are naturally paranoid and assuming.

They would immediately think something bad about another person just because they “feel” it.

What would you do if you’re in a store and an employee accuses you of stealing?

Read how this person handled this kind of situation.

QuickCheck assistant manager accuses me of stealing – right when the higher ups are in the store This happened about 10 years ago. I was working at maybe my first or second job out of college. It was in a predominantly Jewish neighborhood, and Kosher food is more expensive than normal food, so I usually stop at the non-Kosher QuickCheck down the street, and sit down, and have a sandwich for lunch. This was my routine.

One day, I was walking down one of the aisles, minding my own business, when I noticed an employee start to follow me. This was like around noon, by the way. I saw by his name tag that he was the assistant manager. I thought this was a bit weird, but shook it off, and kept browsing. This went on for about a minute, until the person following me says, “Excuse me,” asks if I’m stealing, and demands that I show him what is in my pockets. I tell him, “No,” but don’t remember if I emptied my pockets or not.

I was extremely offended, and decided that I needed to do something. I noticed that several of the QuickCheck employees were talking to several people who looked like they might have also worked for the company, but were dressed business casual. Corporate is here!

I went over to the group, politely asked if they worked for QC, and when they confirmed who I thought they were, I asked if it was policy to follow someone who they thought was stealing, and ask them to empty their pockets. They said no, and that they would just call the police if they thought a theft was taking place. I explained what just happened to me, and they called the dude over immediately. I didn’t stay for anything that happened next, but the guy didn’t look too happy as they were talking to him. I wish I could have done more.

