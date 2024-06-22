A Rude Driver Stole His Parking Spot, So He Got Revenge With A Few Well-Placed Toothpicks So He Couldn’t Get Into His Car

No one likes people who don’t mind their manners in parking lots.

We’re all waiting, we all just want to find a spot and get on with our days, but we’re meant to do it in an orderly fashion, y’all!

This guy was waiting for a while, only to have his spot swiped out from under him.

Still, he had plans for revenge.

Check it out!

Steal my parking slot? Good bye, key slots. This happened around 20 years ago. Me and my fam came from a visit to the cemetery (it was a holiday, traffic was horrible), and we went straight to a restaurant and waited for a parking slot to open up. We were waiting for around ten minutes, then a car went out and i was readying to park in the vacated slot.

He almost confronted the person but managed to restrain himself.

of course, there was an buttbhead who forced himself into that slot. a couple of people witnessed what happened, and told him that i was waiting for that slot, but he didnt give a crap. fortunately, i was able to get another slot shortly. when we got down and seated at the restaurant, guess what? the buttbhead was on the opposite table. i almost went there to slap the buttbhead’s bald head but my fam held me back. buttbhead can’t even look in my direction (probably guilty).

That said, a couple of toothpicks gave him a great idea.

here’s where my revenge comes in. 20 years ago, keyless entry cars were not yet that popular. so you have to use your keys to get in. butthead drove a station wagon. i grabbed a couple of toothpicks, inserted it into the front doors, and broke the toothpicks so butthead can only get access from the rear door. i came back and finished my meal. as soon as everyone in my fam is done, i told them to get in the car right away.

And he even got to witness the fruits of his labor.

the timing is perfect, we were leaving the lot while butthead was scratching his head on how to get in his car. hope that locksmiths fee’s was worth it.

