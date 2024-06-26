After His Wife’s Family Ignored Her Birthday, So He Called Them Out On Social Media. Soon Enough The Family Started Calling.

It’s not hard these days to remember the birthdays of your friends and family members!

Either Facebook reminds you, or your phone reminds you, or, if you’re like some people, you make a little note to remind yourself

But this guy’s wife got the shaft from her family and he had to strike back to make her feel better.

Check out what happened!

Guilt-tripped my in-laws after they forgot my wife’s birthday. “Let me set the stage: A few years ago, I woke up the day after my wife’s birthday with her in tears.

What a bummer.

I asked her what was wrong, and she told me not one of her 8 siblings or their spouses wished her happy birthday the day before. She makes an effort to call each of them on their birthdays or at least send them a quick “happy birthday” text. She didn’t want anything beyond just a quick gesture to show that they still care. But none of them called or anything, and she kept saying how she feels so dumb for getting upset over something like this and asked me not to go after them… but they made her cry… [Enter irritated husband, stage left]

He was about to get even with them.

My revenge was simple and deliciously passive aggressive. I am friends with most of her family on Facebook, so I went online and made a quick post that read something along the lines of: “A big thank you to all the family and friends who reached out to my wife yesterday. She deeply appreciates each message or phone call and really felt the love.” Not an hour later, she received several texts and calls from her siblings and their spouses wishing her a belated birthday. She still felt hurt, but said it had helped a little. And that is the story of my simple and petty revenge. [Curtain falls].”

Serves them right!

They had it coming!