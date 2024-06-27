June 26, 2024 at 11:47 pm

After Their New Boss Changed The Dress Code Rules, They Put Together A Hideously Compliant Wardrobe To Prove A Point

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: Reddit/Malicious Compliance

I had a previous job that I’d been at for a few years and everything seemed to be going along swimmingly…

Until they hired a new person who, in their first meeting at the place, insisted that we should all be dressing better.

Hmmmm…way to make a good first impression!

Take a look at how this person handled their situation.

New manager, new rules. Ok, boss.

“This happened a few years ago.

I used to work in community-based mental health. Which required me to go to people’s homes, should, etc.

I was almost never in office. Maybe 1-2 hours a week.

The rest of the time I was at home or in the field. My car and couch were my office.

Then I got a new manager.

Here come the new rules…

First thing they tell me is I can’t wear my flip flops anymore.

Ok. Don’t like it but ok.

Then they say I have to be in office 2 days a week.

Nope. Not gonna happen. Not when my job is in the field.

Oh and when I have to be in office I have to be business casual including a button up shirt. No jeans.

My work attire at this point included jeans, t-shirt, and flip flops. Now I’m mad.

Let’s see how they like this…

So I go out to a thrift shop and buy two of the ugliest, over sized, button up shirts, you can imagine.

One looked like it was made from a circus tent. I wore that shirt to the office every single time I had to go in.

I was let go 2 months later when COVID hit “because mental health isn’t needed right now” their words not mine.

Plus side is I was able to help most of my former clients find new providers and that office is basically silent.”

This is what people had to say on Reddit.

One reader made a good point.

Source: Reddit/Malicious Compliance

This person shared their thoughts.

Source: Reddit/Malicious Compliance

Another individual had a lot to say.

Source: Reddit/Malicious Compliance

This Reddit user shared a work story.

Source: Reddit/Malicious Compliance

And this person has been there…

Source: Reddit/Malicious Compliance

Down with dress codes!

Especially when they are totally counterintuitive.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter