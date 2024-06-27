After Their New Boss Changed The Dress Code Rules, They Put Together A Hideously Compliant Wardrobe To Prove A Point

I had a previous job that I’d been at for a few years and everything seemed to be going along swimmingly…

Until they hired a new person who, in their first meeting at the place, insisted that we should all be dressing better.

Hmmmm…way to make a good first impression!

Take a look at how this person handled their situation.

New manager, new rules. Ok, boss. “This happened a few years ago. I used to work in community-based mental health. Which required me to go to people’s homes, should, etc. I was almost never in office. Maybe 1-2 hours a week. The rest of the time I was at home or in the field. My car and couch were my office. Then I got a new manager.

Here come the new rules…

First thing they tell me is I can’t wear my flip flops anymore. Ok. Don’t like it but ok. Then they say I have to be in office 2 days a week. Nope. Not gonna happen. Not when my job is in the field. Oh and when I have to be in office I have to be business casual including a button up shirt. No jeans. My work attire at this point included jeans, t-shirt, and flip flops. Now I’m mad.

Let’s see how they like this…

So I go out to a thrift shop and buy two of the ugliest, over sized, button up shirts, you can imagine. One looked like it was made from a circus tent. I wore that shirt to the office every single time I had to go in. I was let go 2 months later when COVID hit “because mental health isn’t needed right now” their words not mine. Plus side is I was able to help most of my former clients find new providers and that office is basically silent.”

Down with dress codes!

Especially when they are totally counterintuitive.

