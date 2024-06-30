An IKEA Mattress Shot Up In Price By 40% In Three Years, And It’s Making This Mom Question Everything

Remember the days when you could pick up a mattress for what seemed like a few dollars?

Well, those days, they’re dead and gone as one IKEA shopper found out to her ire.

The cost of everyday items has risen so much that it seems even an IKEA mattress is now beyond affordability for some.

TikToker Jules (aka @ustolemysandwich) popped into the Swedish furniture store to buy the same mattress she purchased in 2021..and that’s when the trouble started.



But she was STUNNED to see the price had shot up by almost half of what she’d paid originally!

It might have just been a mattress – but it symbolized a LOT more to Jules!.

She explained she originally bought the mattress and a dresser for one of her kids.

Back in ‘21 aka the good old days – the mattress came in at $179, and the dresser was $129. Now, that same mattress is $249, she explained – and the dresser is $219 – almost $90 more.

Wild!



She did the math and said while the mattress was 40% more, the dresser was now 70% more.

She said: “This is just another example of why it is so expensive to be an adult in 2024.”

Soon, we’ll be paying for oxygen and then they’ll ramp the price up yearly with how much we use!

Watch the full clip here:

Here’s what people thought of the clip:

The wrong end of the stick!

Concern about ethics regarding inflation.

Good question! Will the White House answer it?!

It’s literally everywhere.

And we’re all done with the politicians gaslighting us about how “good” things are now.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.