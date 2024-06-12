An Inconsiderate Woman Cut In Front Of Them In A Parking Garage, So They Made Sure She Had To Pay A Lot Of Money For Being Rude
by Matthew Gilligan
I believe that people who treat others like garbage eventually get theirs in the end…
And the woman who acted like a jerk in this story sure did!
Check out what this person did after she rudely cut in line…but she forgot a little something important…
Start now!
Step On My Foot, You Pay.
“A few years ago I was in the large city near where I live.
I had parked my car in a big garage where you pay at a kiosk when you return, take your ticket, then you go to your car and put the paid ticket in the gate.
Well there were two kiosks when I walked up and a woman was using the one on the right, so I stepped up to the one on the left.
Watch it, lady!
I guess the one on the right wasn’t working so the woman stepped right in front of me. She didn’t actually step on my foot, but that was pure luck.
Well the lady was not only in too much of a hurry to be polite, she also rushed off with her paid ticket in the machine.
For anyone else, I would have held the ticket, waited for them to return, and then handed the ticket to them personally.
I’ll take that!
In this case I took the ticket.
Not only did she pay for my parking (expensive in a big city) but that garage’s policy is that if you lose your ticket you have to pay for 24 hours of parking.
Thanks lady!”
Here’s what folks said on Reddit.
This person had a story to tell.
And another Reddit user loved this story!
Karma is real!
So be nice to people!
Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.
HOA Wouldn’t Let Him Plant Sunflowers In His Yard Because They Were Too Tall, So He Read the Fine Print And Planted Something Truly Corny
She And Her Young Son Were Moved To New Seats On A Flight, But The Person Sitting Next To Them Wasn’t Happy When She Refused To Move Back
He Refuses To Follow HOA Rules Because He Isn’t A Member, But Neighbors Are Very Vocal About Their Dislike Of His Property
Never Miss a Story
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.