An Online Store Got Her Size Wrong And Wouldn’t Fix It, So She Got Revenge And Got The Dress Another Way
by Ashley Ashbee
It’s infuriating when your order gets messed up and the company is being evasive about it.
So it’s gratifying to see what people do to get a customer service issue fixed. See a perfect example in the story below.
Mess up my order and make no amends to fix it? Fine, I’ll do that myself.
I received a dress I ordered online after seeing it on Instagram and i really liked it, but it was about 3 sizes down from my size.
I texted the Instagram page immediately after finding out it was smaller than what i ordered. They said that they only take returns when the item is checked in front of the delivery man, but in my apartment complex, delivery men are not allowed in the building. So, I couldn’t check the parcel right when i received it.
I told them that and they responded that they would initiate an exchange and just need a couple days.
Unfortunately, they were full of shish-kebabs.
Days go by and i text them several times over the course of 3 weeks.
I constantly text them and they don’t reply, I call them on the number they provided but its invalid. And even when i did manage to get another number, they hung up on me when i told them about my issue.
I made a plan that was almost perfect but there was still a possibility that they might mess up again. Also, it was cash on delivery, so i wouldn’t lose money in this way since i was not going to keep the dress.
Wait until you see how she covered her tracks when she resolved her issue.
I placed another order through their Instagram page with my other account. But this time i used the address of my neighboring building and used my other number.
I placed the order with my size. They confirmed my order. When the delivery man arrived i told him to wait downstairs until I try it on. I exchanged the dresses and told the delivery man that they had sent me the wrong size and I’d like to return that.
My plan worked and i got the dress in my size. I blocked them from both my accounts and unsent any personal information i sent them in DMs. I’m low-key proud of it and I feel like it was just a big **** you from my side.
Here’s what folks are saying.
I didn’t get this either. It’s probably their policy because they know it wouldn’t happen.
A few people shared other ways to get their refund. This one was my favourite. I’m going to do this!
It’s definitely not possible and I think this story could be fake.
Right. Wasting your time to get justice is not justice.
I didn’t get this either. I think this story is either fake or OP doesn’t think things through.
Getting a cashback via your credit card would be better revenge.
If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · customer service, dress, ecommerce, instagram, petty revenge, picture, reddit, top
She And Her Young Son Were Moved To New Seats On A Flight, But The Person Sitting Next To Them Wasn’t Happy When She Refused To Move Back
His Disabled Neighbor Refuses To Stop Parking In His Driveway, So He Finally Gets Her Car Towed And She Flips Out
He Asked His Neighbor If She’d Cook For Him If He Paid Her, But She Told Him There’s No Way That’s Going To Happen
Never Miss a Story
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.