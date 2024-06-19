Another Student Cut The Lock Off Her Locker, So She Got Revenge With Some Cleverly Placed Superglue

When someone takes something that is not theirs it can be very annoying.

You can either let it go, report it to someone in charge, or better yet, engage in some petty revenge.

The person in this story opted for petty revenge and it worked out beautifully (even if I don’t typically condone destruction of property).

Read on for the full story.

Superglue and padlocks Many years ago when I went to the local community college for a course. If you wanted a locker to keep your stuff in you had to bring a padlock and claim an empty locker. This was just common sense – find an empty, and I stress empty, locker and then put your padlock on it.

Sounds like a good enough system, even if the better solution would be to have enough lockers for everybody.

After a bit of a wait and walk round over the course of a couple of weeks (stiff competition for lockers) I managed to secure a locker from an outgoing student, stuck my padlock on it and all was good for a while.

People can be jerks, but how does anyone think it is ok to break a lock at a college?

Until… I went to my locker one day to find my stuff on the top of the locker, lock broken off and replaced by someone else’s padlock.

Oh, this petty revenge is going to get sticky.

Cue petty revenge; covertly stick a few drops of superglue (crazy glue in the US I think) in the keyhole and slip away. The locker happened to be right outside one of my classes and it just happened that the person who returned to ‘their’ misappropriated locker to gain access.

They wrecked your lock, you wreck theirs.

I didn’t go out and look, but we could hear the ensuring frustration, shouts, shaking, battering about and vain attempts to gain access to very much now useless, but locked solid padlock. I never glued any locks after that, and I’m sure the dude got his stuff out eventually 😁

Sometimes taking the high road is the best option, but this type of petty revenge is so much more fun.

I’m sure other Redditors will agree, let’s see.

Yikes. It sounds like this person damaged the landlord’s machine, not the person who was causing her problems!

Sometimes two wrongs do make a right I guess.

Exactly, they ruin her lock, she ruins his. All things are balanced.

You can’t cut someone’s padlock off a locker and not expect some revenge.

Talk about entitled.

