Bad Bosses Consistently Treated An Employee Terribly, So They Followed The Rules And Made Their Jobs Harder
by Sarrah Murtaza
Some bosses would do anything but make their employees life easy!
We’ve heard stories of people give up after a one time terrible incident. This person faced multiple instances where the bosses were just being outright mean!
Let’s checkout the stories!
Bad Bosses
I worked for a home builder as the IT Tech. I got a new boss that was a micro-manager to the extreme!
I once was working on a server that was down and had shut down the whole office, but the boss had a meeting, I was the only IT person on site, she insisted the server would wait so I could come to her meeting, about an hour long that we never discussed anything to do with me.
If she had to work over time once, it would’ve made sense but this just kept on going..
Another time I was in her meeting and had all of the signs of a heart attack, went to the ER they said the test was inconclusive, the next day I was in a cardiologists office.
When I called off I told her that I was headed to the cardiologist because the ER thought my symptoms were with my heart.
The very next day I was in my bosses office being told that I was not working enough hours.
She was suffering from what seems to be a heart attack and yet they had no mercy!
Another time I had an appointment after work and needed to go, but they wanted me there, I told them no, and that caused them to ask if I wanted to be put on hourly.
I jumped at that since I was putting in easily 60 -70 hours a week.
She finally decided to do something about it!
Here is the malicious compliance part.
I was authorized to sign for $30000, for equipment, and when I made an order it was my practice to have the manager over the department to co-sign any request, they had more signing authority than I did.
AH HA! something went her way!
My manager decided that she needed final approval for anything that was ordered.
Petty revenge at its best, when the President of the development asked me to order him a palm pilot, with a straight face, I told him that he would need to get approval from his employee, my boss.
The next day, things went back to the ordering manager co-signing all POs.
While it doesn’t seem like a huge difference, it is still a step forward. She made a move and it turned out fruitful but let’s see if it lasts.
Time to check out some comments from folks on Reddit!
This person is concerned if the girl is still at her job after her comment.
This person has a personal experience to share.
This person knows that was a lot of information.
This person wants more details on the downfall.
This person shares their experience as well.
Good for them! Very satisfying revenge.
HOA Gave Them A Hard Time About Parking An RV In Their Own Driveway, So They Decided To Park It on The Street In Front Of The HOA Leader’s House
HOA Wouldn’t Let Him Plant Sunflowers In His Yard Because They Were Too Tall, So He Read the Fine Print And Planted Something Truly Corny
Wife Surprises Her Husband With An Early Father’s Day Gift, But He Wasn’t Too Pleased About It As It Came With So Much Work
Never Miss a Story
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.