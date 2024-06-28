June 28, 2024 at 6:23 am

Bar Owner Calls Out Toxic Customers Who Steal Glassware. – ‘They’re like $20 each. They’re very nice.’

Well, that’s pretty rude…

And I didn’t even know this was a thing!

A bar owner named CC didn’t hold back when he ranted against rude customers who take advantage of his establishment.

CC stitched his video to another TikTok user’s where a woman joked about how her husband likes to steal dishes from restaurants. He was clearly upset by this video and said he finds this kind of stuff “infuriating.”

CC explained, “So we have very nice glasses at our bar. They’re like $20 each. They’re very nice. They provide a very good experience. But, recently, we were like, ‘We should stop buying these very nice glasses because people have been taking them.’”

CC continued, “So if you need to hear this, hear this: If you take people’s stuff if you take small businesses’ stuff, you have no class.”

Amen!

Check out the video.

Guys pls dont take shit from small businesses. It’s not cool #barowners #smallbusiness

This is what folks had to say.

One viewer spoke up.

Another person talked about their friend’s bar.

And this individual made a good point.

Thieves…you’ve been put on notice…

