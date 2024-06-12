Capital One Customer Says Only Part Of Her $300 Check Was Deposited. – ‘We’ll give you $280 now and then $20 in three days.’
by Ashley Ashbee
In a perfect world, you deposit a check and get the full amount in your bank account immediately.
Unfortunately, it often doesn’t work that way.
It varies by institution, but in a lot of cases there is a hold on the money.
As the person in this story found out, if Capital One is your bank, that hold isn’t necessarily for the full amount of the check.
“I deposited a $300 check,” Capital One customer, comedian and TikToker @hollynotvalentine says in a short video.
She got most of the balance of the check right away and only part of it on hold.
After depositing it, the message said, “We’ll give you $280 now and then $20 in three days.”
That’s 93% of the check paid immediately, but in jest, Holly suggested that she wasn’t happy with any hold at all.
“If you needed to borrow $20, just ask,” Holly joked.
The policy seems to be new to the comedian, but she doesn’t say how long she has been a Capital One customer.
Maybe she was familiar with how things worked and just saw it as a funny bit for a funny TikTok video.
Here’s the full clip.
Check out what folks are saying about this video.
Some people joked that part of the check is a loan to the bank.
Not sure how this would work, but I appreciate the entrepreneurial spirit.
It was cool to learn why banks do this.
Several commenters shared their own experiences with holds and weren’t happy about them.
So it’s optional or are you being sarcastic?
I’m glad I usually don’t get paid by check anymore!
This is a wild one.
Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.
