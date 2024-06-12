June 12, 2024 at 6:25 am

Capital One Customer Says Only Part Of Her $300 Check Was Deposited. – ‘We’ll give you $280 now and then $20 in three days.’

by Ashley Ashbee

Source: TikTok/@hollynotvalentine

In a perfect world, you deposit a check and get the full amount in your bank account immediately.

Unfortunately, it often doesn’t work that way.

It varies by institution, but in a lot of cases there is a hold on the money.

As the person in this story found out, if Capital One is your bank, that hold isn’t necessarily for the full amount of the check.

Source: TikTok/@hollynotvalentine

“I deposited a $300 check,” Capital One customer, comedian and TikToker @hollynotvalentine says in a short video.

She got most of the balance of the check right away and only part of it on hold.

Source: TikTok/@hollynotvalentine

After depositing it, the message said, “We’ll give you $280 now and then $20 in three days.”

That’s 93% of the check paid immediately, but in jest, Holly suggested that she wasn’t happy with any hold at all.

Source: TikTok/@hollynotvalentine

“If you needed to borrow $20, just ask,” Holly joked.

The policy seems to be new to the comedian, but she doesn’t say how long she has been a Capital One customer.

Maybe she was familiar with how things worked and just saw it as a funny bit for a funny TikTok video.

Here’s the full clip.

@hollynotvalentine

#money #checks #capitalone #momoneymoproblems #deposit #joke #lol #foryou #fyp #poor

♬ original sound – hollynotvalentine

Check out what folks are saying about this video.

Some people joked that part of the check is a loan to the bank.

Source: TikTok/@hollynotvalentine

Not sure how this would work, but I appreciate the entrepreneurial spirit.

Source: TikTok/@hollynotvalentine

It was cool to learn why banks do this.

Source: TikTok/@hollynotvalentine

Several commenters shared their own experiences with holds and weren’t happy about them.

Source: TikTok/@hollynotvalentine

So it’s optional or are you being sarcastic?

Source: TikTok/@hollynotvalentine

I’m glad I usually don’t get paid by check anymore!

This is a wild one.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter