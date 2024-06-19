Car Owner Talked About Why She Wouldn’t Let A Dealership Mechanic Give Her Car An Alignment

It can be hard to know how to respond to mechanics sometimes…

I get it!

There are times when I have no idea what my mechanic is talking about, but he’s a nice guy I’ve been going to for a long time, so I know he’s gonna be a straight shooter and not try to screw me over.

But he’s a rare one, and we all know that some mechanics can be less than trustworthy.

A young woman named Riley posted a video on TikTok and shared a recent experience she had while getting her car serviced.

A mechanic told Riley she needed to get her car realigned and she responded, “I said, ‘what’s an alignment sir?’ He goes, ‘well basically, it keeps your car going straight when your hands aren’t on the wheel or like when your hands are on the wheel.’”

Riley responded, “Why would I need that done? Because in what scenario am I driving my car where my hands are not on the wheel?”

She added, “Like I am the alignment.”

Riley said that the mechanic, “Thought he could fool me.”

Here’s the video.

And this is how people responded.

One viewer shared their thoughts.

Another individual nailed it.

And this person spoke up.

I think it might be in her best interest to take a mechanic’s advice from time to time…

Just sayin’…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.