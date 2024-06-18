June 17, 2024 at 10:34 pm

Car Salesman Talked Differently When A Customer Asked Him About A Dodge Vehicle

by Matthew Gilligan

Have you heard of code-switching?

It’s when someone switches between different ways of speaking based on who they’re talking to.

Makes sense, right?

And a man named PJ works as a car salesman and he posts videos documenting his life on the job.

In this video, PJ decided to show viewers how he uses code-switching when trying to sell cars.

PJ’s video saw him switch to African American Vernacular English (AAVE) when he was talking to a customer who was looking at a Dodge Challenger.

His text overlay reads, “How the accent changes for a dodge customer.”

PJ said, “Aww, ****, you said Challenger? I need to pull it out for real, ya know what I’m saying? I heard you was on the way.”

Salespeople are a different breed…no doubt about it…

Let’s take a look…

This is what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This person is here for what this guy is doing.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker has been there before…

Well, that’s a new one…

Very interesting!

