Car Salesman Talked Differently When A Customer Asked Him About A Dodge Vehicle

Have you heard of code-switching?

It’s when someone switches between different ways of speaking based on who they’re talking to.

Makes sense, right?

And a man named PJ works as a car salesman and he posts videos documenting his life on the job.

In this video, PJ decided to show viewers how he uses code-switching when trying to sell cars.

PJ’s video saw him switch to African American Vernacular English (AAVE) when he was talking to a customer who was looking at a Dodge Challenger.

His text overlay reads, “How the accent changes for a dodge customer.”

PJ said, “Aww, ****, you said Challenger? I need to pull it out for real, ya know what I’m saying? I heard you was on the way.”

