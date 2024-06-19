Chipotle Customer Had to Shred Her Own Cheese Because Her Quesadilla Didn’t Have Any

We’ve all had instances when we got a little bit shorted when it came to how much food we’re given at restaurants, but this is pretty ridiculous!

A woman named McKenna posted a video on TikTok and showed how things got ugly when she picked up food to go from Chipotle and realized what she was dealing with when she got back home with her grub.

She told viewers, “I’ve got Chipotle again for lunch” and she wasn’t too crazy about things right off the bat. About the vinaigrette dressing, she said, “They gave me one of these at first, and I was like, can I get a few more, please?”

And then she realized that a major mishap took place…

Her quesadilla didn’t have any cheese in it!

So what did McKenna do?

Well, she shredded her own cheese!

She said, “Chipotle is easily the most inconsistent fast casual or fast food or whatever restaurant that I can ever go to, ever.”

McKenna added, “They’re inconsistent. But, I keep going back. And they know I will.”

Check out her video.

This is what TikTokkers had to say.

This person said there’s only one way to do it…

Another TikTokker thinks it’s overpriced.

And one viewer got royally screwed before.

Chipotle…you’re being watched…

