Couple Gives Friend A Place To Stay While He’s In Between Living Situations, But He Refuses To Use The Security System And The House Gets Robbed

AITA for not letting my husbands friend continue to live with us after he caused a break in? So a little backstory, my husbands friend moved in with us somewhat temporarily because he got kicked out of his family home. He’s been a great guest honestly, pays his rent, takes us out to dinner and cooks for us, everything has been very nice. He works a graveyard shift, so we only see him a few hours a day, usually in evenings.

Anyways, a few weeks ago, someone broke into our house at around 2-2:30. Luckily our bedroom has a deadbolt, so I locked myself in and told him I was calling the police. He grabbed a few things and booked it. Luckily, we have security cameras, so the cops were able to find him quite easily. That’s being taken care of right now. The things that made me extremely confused at the time was that our security system didn’t go off. We set it every night, and if a door is opened and the system isn’t disarmed after a certain amount of time, the police are contacted. The night of the incident the system was disarmed, and I felt like an idiot. I felt like I put myself in danger.

That was until my husbands friend (I’ll just call him Dan from now on) told my husband and I the truth. Dan had been disarming the security system and leaving the front door unlocked. Every. Single. Night. He told us it was easier to just come home after a long shift and not have to deal with unlocking the door every day and turning off the system.

My husband and I were gobsmacked. I flat out told Dan he couldn’t live here anymore. He was surprised for some reason, but luckily my husband backed me up. He told Dan he wasn’t going to risk me to keep a roof over his idiot head. He’d rather have me and lose him. Dan was doubled surprised, apparently he thought my husband would bend for him, but he reluctantly agreed. He’s now completely moved out, all he brought was a computer and his clothes so it didn’t take long.

Now, some of our mutual friends are getting in our business and telling us we’re bad people, because Dan has had to couch surf and even had to stay in a shelter one night. I told the mutual friends that were complaining that they were right and I’ll tell Dan they’re stepping up and taking him in, which obviously made them backtrack immediately. I’m just tired of people who are supposed to be our friends calling us terrible people and being so hypocritical, because no one is willing to help out Dan like we did. It’s really starting to guilt me, though. So AITA for making our friend basically homeless for causing a break in?

