Customer Keeps Paying $100 Bill For Candy Bars So They’ll Give Him Change, So Clerk Makes Sure To Repay Him In A Lot Of Nickels

Sometimes, when people try to look and sound smart, they end up being foolish instead.

Take, for instance, our story here.

This guy was forcing the poster to take his $100 bill as payment, calling it “legal tender”.

So he did the same thing, and handed him his change as “legal tender,” too.

Read the full story here.

Legal tender When I worked at a gas station in the late 1900’s during graveyard, I had this guy come in and bought a candy bar with a 100 bill. “Really? You don’t have anything smaller?” “I’m just trying to break the 100. Don’t be a jerk.” “Fine, just this once.”

The same guy came back and did the same thing.

Few days later, guy comes back in, grabs a candy bar, and I see he has other bills in his wallet. He puts the hundred on the table. “Sir, I told you last time, it was going to be just the once. I see you have a five dollar bill.” “This is legal tender. You have to take it.” “Okay!”

He also thought of an inconvenient way to handle the situation.

I reached under the counter and pull out two boxes of pennies, 50c to a roll, 25$ to a box, 17 lbs. each. “Here is 50. Do you want the rest in nickels?” “What is this?” “It’s legal tender. I can choose to give you your change however I see fit. So, do you still want to break the hundred? Or the five?”

The customer wasn’t still backing down.

“I’m calling your manager!’ “She gets in at 8 am, sir, but doesn’t take any calls until 10.”

