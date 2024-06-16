Customer Put Chick-fil-A On Blast Because They’re Switching To Chicken With Antibiotics

Chick-fil-A lovers…we have some news for you…

And it sounds like a lot of you aren’t going to be happy about it!

A TikTokker named Justin posted a video on the social media platform and told viewers that Chick-fil-A locations will now serve chicken with antibiotics.

Justin said, “Chick-fil-A will start selling antibiotic chicken. It used to have no antibiotics whatsoever in its chicken and now it’s changing that policy.”

He added, “Let’s translate: it’s cheaper to use products with antibiotics.”

Justin also wasn’t happy that Chick-fil-A won’t be lowering its prices in the wake of the news.

Justin said, “By lowering their standards, they can lower their costs.”

We’ll have to wait and see if this affects business…

Take a look at his video.

This is how people reacted on TikTok.

This person doesn’t think it’s a big deal…

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker asked a question…

Say it ain’t so!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.