Customer Said A Resale Store Wouldn’t Take Her Used Clothes, But They Accepted Them From Her Husband

A woman named Dani posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened when she tried to sell clothes to a resale shop called Once Upon A Child…and then what happened when she sent her husband to do the same thing.

Dani said, “Sending my husband into Once Upon a Child with the bin of clothes they told me ‘No’ to. So let’s see what he gets.”

The video showed Dani’s husband walking to the store with a container filled with clothes.

When her husband returned, he showed his wife that he got $48 from the store when Dani was previously sent home empty-handed.

In her caption, she wrote, “WOW!! Once Upon a Child you have some explaining to do.”

Take a look at the video.

