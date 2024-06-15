June 15, 2024 at 3:28 pm

Customer Said A Resale Store Wouldn’t Take Her Used Clothes, But They Accepted Them From Her Husband

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/lifewithdanimaj

Well, this didn’t go as planned…

A woman named Dani posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened when she tried to sell clothes to a resale shop called Once Upon A Child…and then what happened when she sent her husband to do the same thing.

Source: TikTok

Dani said, “Sending my husband into Once Upon a Child with the bin of clothes they told me ‘No’ to. So let’s see what he gets.”

The video showed Dani’s husband walking to the store with a container filled with clothes.

Source: TikTok

When her husband returned, he showed his wife that he got $48 from the store when Dani was previously sent home empty-handed.

In her caption, she wrote, “WOW!! Once Upon a Child you have some explaining to do.”

Source: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

This is how people reacted.

One person shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker said this sounds familiar…

Source: TikTok

And one TikTokker thinks this whole system needs to change.

Source: TikTok

Well, that was WEIRD…

