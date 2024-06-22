Customer Was Getting A Great Deal On Discounted Food, But When A Guy Tried To Bully Him Out Of Saving Money He Got Timely Revenge

Everyone loves a good deal.

Especially these days, when prices on food are sky high and everyone is trying to find ways to cut corners.

This man found out that a local store would discount food after a certain time, so he would always stock up.

When another customer rudely pushed him out of the way, though, he was done playing nice.

Push me okay i’ll steal all your food As you are all aware things are tight at the moment. So saving any kind of money is welcome. So I recently (about a month ago) found out that my local store did discounts on out of date food, and if you buy anything at 9pm or after it’s discounted further to 10p. So 3 times a week I would pop down and see what bargains I could get.

He was always respectful of other customers and made sure he left some for others.

I was always respectful of other shoppers (if there was multiple items I’d only take one or two, so other people could have some as well). I came to find out by talking to the store staff there was mr $10 man, he would come in at 9pm and take the lot, the staff didn’t like him. This didn’t really affect me as I always got there a few minutes before nine.

Until a man came in and hoarded it all, pushing him in the process.

So I never meet him, until one day I did. I was going though the food to see what goodies I could get, when he appeared by me, he slapped my hand away as I was about to pick up a pizza, and took the pizza for himself! I was in complete shock for a moment, glared at him but didn’t say anything as I didn’t want to cause a scene. Next thing I know he’s pushing me out of the way, wipes out the shelf and scurries off to pay. I didn’t confront him, didn’t say anything, I had already formed a plan.

Now, he delights in making the other guy miserable.

Now I go every night, I get down there for 10 minutes to 9pm and I take everything, doesn’t matter what it is. If it $10 it’s mine. I pay dead on 9pm and have the lovely warm feeling of watching him look at the empty shelf every night before I leave. I can’t help but smile as I take my goodies home.

I mean, tit for tat I guess.

