Customers Weren’t Allowed To Board A Frontier Flight Even Though They Paid For Tickets

Listen, when you book a flight on any discount airline, you kind of know what you’re getting into…

And Frontier Airlines is no exception!

But that doesn’t stop people from complaining and posting videos when things go awry!

A TikTokker named Natalie posted a video and showed viewers what happened when passengers got locked out of the boarding door for a Frontier flight in Denver even though their luggage was already on the plane.

The problem: the flight was oversold.

The text overlay says, “Frontier Airlines just shut the door on passengers who PAID for tickets due to their own mistake of overbooking a flight.”

It then says, “The people who paid the least amount for their seats are standing outside a closed door. There are NO flights available tonight and our luggage is stuck on the plane taking off.”

The overlay ends with the words, “DO NOT BOOK WITH FRONTIER!!”

Yikes!

Take a look at the video.

