‘Definitely crooked.’ – Mom Said Her Son’s Birthday Was Ruined By Whole Foods Because They Destroyed His Cake

A kid’s first birthday is a special occasion, right?

But let’s get one thing straight: the parents and family members will all have fond memories of the big day, but the kid turning one isn’t gonna remember anything.

But that didn’t stop a mom named Taylor from taking to TikTok to put a Whole Foods store on blast for messing up her son’s special event.

In her caption, Taylor said that the incident made her cry.

Taylor said that she picked up her son’s first birthday cake from Whole Foods and that she had given employees at the store specific instructions.

She said the cake was messed up and “definitely crooked.”

She said to viewers, “This is his freaking first birthday cake. Like, come on. I literally mean he just smeared some frosting on the side of it.”

Here’s what she had to say.

Taylor posted a follow-up video to reply to a comment that didn’t sit well with her.

Check out what she had to say.

This is what folks said on TikTok.

One viewer made a sarcastic comment…

Another viewer thinks she’s out of line.

And this person decided to mock her.

She wasn’t too happy about this…

