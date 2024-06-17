June 17, 2024 at 10:24 am

Dollar Tree Customer Says You Need To Load Up On Items From The Store Before It Raises Its Prices

Source: TikTok/@keairamays

In case you haven’t heard, Dollar Tree stores are raising their price caps from $5 to $7.

And, as you can imagine, not everyone is happy about this development!

That’s why a woman named Ke’Aira, among others I’m sure, rushed to stock up on products at her local Dollar Tree store before the price changes went into effect.

Source: TikTok

The video shows her pushing a cart through a store and taking items off the shelves.

Her text overlay reads, “POV: Hitting the Dollar Tree before it becomes Target.”

Source: TikTok

The caption to her video readsd, “$7 dollars????? @dollartree why would you ever do this to us. That’s okay. I’m good for a while now. I’ll see y’all when you get a @starbucks in the front for my troubles.”

Source: TikTok

Here’s the video.

@keairamays

$7 dollars????? @dollartree why would you ever do this to us. That’s okay. I’m good for a while now. I’ll see y’all when you get a @starbucks in the front for my troubles. #blackgirltiktok #povstories #dollartreehacks #funnytiktoks

♬ original sound – Ke’Aira Lashae

And this is how folks reacted.

This person shared their thoughts…

Source: TikTok

Another person spoke up.

Source: TikTok

And this TikTok user made a good point…

Source: TikTok

People are fired up about this!

