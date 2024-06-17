Dollar Tree Customer Says You Need To Load Up On Items From The Store Before It Raises Its Prices

In case you haven’t heard, Dollar Tree stores are raising their price caps from $5 to $7.

And, as you can imagine, not everyone is happy about this development!

That’s why a woman named Ke’Aira, among others I’m sure, rushed to stock up on products at her local Dollar Tree store before the price changes went into effect.

The video shows her pushing a cart through a store and taking items off the shelves.

Her text overlay reads, “POV: Hitting the Dollar Tree before it becomes Target.”

The caption to her video readsd, “$7 dollars????? @dollartree why would you ever do this to us. That’s okay. I’m good for a while now. I’ll see y’all when you get a @starbucks in the front for my troubles.”

