Car Dealership Employee Warned About The Dangers Of Identity Theft. – ‘Do as much as possible electronically.’

This is literally one of my worst nightmares.

I’ve heard countless horror stories about identity theft and a woman named Stacey who works as a sales associate at Mercedez-Benz dealership didn’t do anything to calm those fears.

Stacey posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about what happened when she had to deal with people trying to buy a car using identity theft.

She said that this happened about seven or eight years ago and she dealt with a couple interested in a new car over the phone.

The woman said her husband wanted to buy her an expensive Mercedes-Benz. E53 Couple as a present. The woman also told Stacey that she wanted to “do as much as possible electronically” for the deal and that her husband would come to the dealership to test drive the car.

But something sinister was going on here…

Stacey explained that within five minutes of pulling the credit information that the woman provided, the receptionist at the dealership let her know that a woman had called and said her information was being used but she wasn’t trying to buy a car.

The woman on the phone told Stacey that her identity had been stolen and the same couple trying to buy the Mercedes had already used her credit to buy a $90,000 truck.

Stacey told the woman about when the couple was supposed to come to the dealership so she could call the police. She said, “Around 5:34, I see this large F350 pull into the dealership, and it had paper tags on it from that local dealer, and I knew that was them.”

Stacey let the identity theft victim know and she called Houston police to tip them off. Police showed up and took the man into custody.

But there was another issue…the District Attorney wouldn’t bring charges against the man because the man’s “wife” was the person who had officially signed all the paperwork.

The man left his truck behind and walked away from the dealership. Stacey said, “Not one of these brilliant boys in blue thought to go look in the truck. Because when they go to that truck, they found binders full of driver’s licenses, IDs, social security cards, birth certificates, you name it. Hundreds and hundreds [of pieces] of information about other people.”

The police quickly realized what they’d stumbled upon and the identity thief was arrested a short time later.

That is scary stuff!

Take a look at her video.

Keep your eyes peeled out there!

Scammers are everywhere!

