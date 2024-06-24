June 24, 2024 at 10:41 am

‘Cash is no longer king.’ – Expert Says There Are Five Things That Will Stop You From Getting The Very Best Deal On A Car

by Laura Lynott

Did you ever think that if you saved up wads of cash you might get a better deal on that car you’ve been eyeing up for a while now?

Well, read this and weep.

According to TikTok finance expert Seth Godwin (@seth.godwin) cash most definitely is no longer king when it comes to car dealerships.

According to Seth, the dealerships couldn’t care less if you want to get a deal with cash!

Here’s five things he says you should never say when buying a car:
1: “I’m not sure what I want”.

He said: “You should never set foot in a dealership unless you know exactly what you want.” This only makes it easier for the dealer to sell you what they want to!

2. “What’s your best price?”.

He said: “You want your best price, which you should already know because you went in knowing exactly what you want.”

Seth said a buyer should know what they’re willing to pay and it should include the cost of title, tax and everything else.

3. “What’s your best cash price?”.

According to Seth this just doesn’t work anymore.

He said dealerships want to get people to sign up to finance and therefore your cash deal won’t count.

He said: “Cash is no longer king.”

He went so far as to tell followers not to even mention cash until after the deal is finalized.

4. “I need a car today.”This is a complete faux pas he says because “Desperation is a car salesman’s best ally.”

5. “I want my car payment to be a certain amount per month.”

Setting a barrier could in fact end up with the car salesman charging you more, he said! Ouch.

Be careful out there guys, it looks like buying a car is a minefield.

Here’s what people thought about the clip:

Absolutely hilarious.

Nightmare!!!

Winner winner!

The more tips the better.

Because no one loves buying a car.

