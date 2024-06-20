Friend Reveals That Her Group Vacation Was Ruined Because One Woman Showed Up With Barely Any Money

There’s always one friend in the group who doesn’t have enough money to have a good time and drags everyone else down…

It’s one thing for that to happen during a night out in your hometown, but what if it happens when you’re IN ANOTHER COUNTRY?!?!

A woman named Kaleah posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about what went down when she went to Mexico with two friends…and one of them wasn’t pulling her own weight, so to speak…

Kaleah said that her friend, Nutella, showed up in Mexico with only $135. She also pointed out that she didn’t know Nutella very well, so that added more awkwardness to the situation.

Kaleah said that her other friend and Nutella got intoxicated one night and she had to take care of both of them.

And things got even worse…

She said that Nutella slept with someone in order to make $100 and that the woman took Kaleah’s phone and her room key, forcing Kaleah to pay $60 for a replacement key.

Kaleah said that Nutella also exposed herself to her boyfriend who was also on the trip.

Kaleah got so fed up with the situation that she bailed on a party boat the next day.

Yikes!

Let’s check out what she had to say.

Kaleah posted another lengthy video on TikTok and talked about how things continued to go downhill throughout the trip.

This sounds like a vacation from HELL.

Check out what else she had to say about this woman…

And here’s what people said on TikTok.

This viewer thought this was crazy.

Another viewer spoke THE TRUTH!

And this person was impressed by how patient she was about this.

I would’ve kicked them to the curb!

