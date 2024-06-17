Gas Station Employee Said Most People Order Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets In The Most Annoying Way

If you’re a person who enjoys games of chance and you like to buy scratch-off lottery tickets, you’re gonna want to listen to what this fella has to say.

His name is Alexander and he posted a video and gave advice about how he thinks folks should be doing it.

And he oughta know, because he works at a gas station!

Alexander said that gas station workers have a hard time knowing what customers specific tickets customers refer to when they order because there are so many options.

He showed viewers the customers’ perspective and said, “So scratchers, this is what you guys see, right? The scratchers you want, the numbers on the scratchers, that go with the scratcher, and this is what we see.”

He continued, “So when you guys say let me get the poker, let me get the bingo, let me get the year of the dragon this is what we see. And then from right here.”

Alexander continued, “This is what we see as well. So we just see the number, we don’t what scratcher you’re talking about. If you guys could all help out your cashiers by letting them know what scratcher number you want? Can I get the one-dollar Year of the Dragon number 24, or just tell them the number.”

Alexander said that workers aren’t able to memorize the scratch-offs they have in their stores because, “Every 30 days we get different ones, we don’t memorize them, we don’t which one is where, none of that. Because we’re switching out every month, and they’re not always in the same spots.”

He ended his video by saying, “So do me a favor, next time you guys go buy scratchers, make sure you tell your cashier what number and how many, and if you can, like try to know which ones you want in advance.”

Good to know!

Here’s the video.

And here’s how people responded.

This viewer was thankful for the info.

Another TikTok user spoke up.

This individual had a different experience at her job.

That was helpful!

